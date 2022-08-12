The armed man who attempted to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati has been identified as Ricky Shiffer, the Ohio Department of Safety said Friday.

Why it matters: Shiffer, who was shot and killed after a standoff with police, was allegedly at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Associated Press reports. He was not charged with any crimes related to Jan. 6.

The 42-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, is suspected to have had ties to extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The FBI did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

Details: Shiffer appeared to have posted messages on Truth Social, former President Trump's media platform for conservatives, about attempts to gain access to the FBI building, according to screenshots of the account @RickyWShifferJr.

"Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn't. If you don't hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it'll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops while," the account posted shortly after the break-in attempt on Thursday.

The user also called for people to prepare themselves for "combat" in the days after the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence for classified materials.

"We must not tolerate this one," said one post. Another urged people to kill the FBI "on sight, and be ready to take down other active enemies of the people and those who try to prevent you from doing it."

Catch up quick: Ohio state troopers pursued the suspect after he took off in a vehicle, the state's Department of Safety (DPS) said in a statement Thursday.

"While behind the vehicle, a suspected gunshot was fired from inside the suspect's vehicle."

The suspect then left the vehicle and "gunfire was exchanged" with law enforcement, DPS said.

