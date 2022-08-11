Skip to main content
FBI says armed person tried to breach Cincinnati office

Herb Scribner
An armed person tried to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati on Wednesday, leading to a lockdown in the nearby area.

Driving the news: The FBI in Cincinnati confirmed the person tried to breach the visitor screening facility at the building. They fled the scene after a response from special agents.

  • The FBI said Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement were on the scene "trying to resolve this critical incident."
  • Ohio HSP confirmed to Axios in an email it is investigating an active incident near Interstate 71 and state Route 73 in Clinton County, Ohio.
  • The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said law enforcement "traded shots" with a male suspect wearing a gray shirt and body armor.
  • The FBI in Cincinnati did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What we're watching: The Clinton County EMA confirmed buildings in Clinton County went into an immediate lockdown.

  • Police closed I-71 and State Route 73 in both directions in Clinton County due to the police activity, WLWT reports.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.

