Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy
FBI says armed person tried to breach Cincinnati office
An armed person tried to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati on Wednesday, leading to a lockdown in the nearby area.
Driving the news: The FBI in Cincinnati confirmed the person tried to breach the visitor screening facility at the building. They fled the scene after a response from special agents.
- The FBI said Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement were on the scene "trying to resolve this critical incident."
- Ohio HSP confirmed to Axios in an email it is investigating an active incident near Interstate 71 and state Route 73 in Clinton County, Ohio.
- The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said law enforcement "traded shots" with a male suspect wearing a gray shirt and body armor.
- The FBI in Cincinnati did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
What we're watching: The Clinton County EMA confirmed buildings in Clinton County went into an immediate lockdown.
- Police closed I-71 and State Route 73 in both directions in Clinton County due to the police activity, WLWT reports.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.