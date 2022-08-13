Florida judge who approved FBI search for Trump's home hit with threats
The Florida magistrate judge who approved the search warrant on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home has been targeted with anti-semitic comments and insults in the days since the raid happened, according to multiple reports.
Why it matters: On Friday, the judge unsealed the FBI warrant that led to the raid at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week. The Justice Department requested the details of the warrant be released, and Trump's lawyers did not oppose it.
Driving the news: Magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart has been the victim of antisemitic insults this week on right-wing social platforms such as 4Chan, Politico reports.
- Some of the attacks centered around Reinhart defending former employees of Jeffrey Epstein when he was a prosecutor in 2008, the Miami Herald reports.
- Others pointed out critical comments Reinhart allegedly made against Trump on his personal Facebook page.
- Palm Beach Gardens Police Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
State of play: Reinhart has faced criticism for donating to President Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008. He also donated to Republican Jeb Bush's presidential candidate bid for 2016, according to Politico.
- No Republican lawmaker has called for violence against the judge.
- Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who criticized the judge earlier this week, said anyone who threatened violence "over the Mar-A- Lago raid should be arrested."
What we're watching: Many eyes are on the Republican response to the FBI's raid of Trump's home as many lawmakers have condemned law enforcement officials.
- Some Republicans have argued the former president is a victim of a rogue Biden Justice department.
Go deeper ... Cracks emerge in GOP’s Mar-a-Lago response