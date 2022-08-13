The Florida magistrate judge who approved the search warrant on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home has been targeted with anti-semitic comments and insults in the days since the raid happened, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: On Friday, the judge unsealed the FBI warrant that led to the raid at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week. The Justice Department requested the details of the warrant be released, and Trump's lawyers did not oppose it.

Driving the news: Magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart has been the victim of antisemitic insults this week on right-wing social platforms such as 4Chan, Politico reports.

Some of the attacks centered around Reinhart defending former employees of Jeffrey Epstein when he was a prosecutor in 2008, the Miami Herald reports.

Others pointed out critical comments Reinhart allegedly made against Trump on his personal Facebook page.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

State of play: Reinhart has faced criticism for donating to President Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008. He also donated to Republican Jeb Bush's presidential candidate bid for 2016, according to Politico.

No Republican lawmaker has called for violence against the judge.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who criticized the judge earlier this week, said anyone who threatened violence "over the Mar-A- Lago raid should be arrested."

What we're watching: Many eyes are on the Republican response to the FBI's raid of Trump's home as many lawmakers have condemned law enforcement officials.

Some Republicans have argued the former president is a victim of a rogue Biden Justice department.

