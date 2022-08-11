FBI chief: Threats to law enforcement after Mar-a-Lago search "dangerous"

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday condemned threats to law enforcement made in the wake of the agency's search of former President Trump's Florida home, calling the rhetoric "deplorable and dangerous."

The big picture: Trump and his supporters characterized the FBI and Department of Justice's search as a symbol of government overreach and "political persecution."

The former president's supporters rallied outside Mar-a-Lago with Trump flags and Twisted Sister's hit "We're Not Gonna Take It" blaring.

Flashback: Two sources familiar with the matter told Axios' Jonathan Swan that the search was related to documents Trump took from the White House that may have been classified.

Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, argued that that wasn't a sufficient imperative for such an extraordinary search.

What they're saying: "I'm always concerned about threats to law enforcement," said Wray, a Trump appointee, on Wednesday.

"Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with."

Of note: Wray previously expressed concern in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade at growing violence in the U.S. related to politically divisive domestic issues.

"I feel like every day I'm getting briefed on somebody throwing a molotov cocktail at someone for some issue," he said.

"I don't care what side of the issue you are on," Wray said of divisive issues. "You don't get to use violence or threats of violence."

