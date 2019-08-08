Elizabeth Warren and Beto O'Rourke: Trump is a white supremacist

Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Elizabeth Warren both called President Trump a "white supremacist" in separate interviews on Wednesday.
Details: Warren told the New York Times Trump gave white supremacists aid and comfort. "He’s done the wink and a nod," she said. "He has talked about white supremacists as fine people. He’s done everything he can to stir up racial conflict and hatred in this country." O'Rourke told MSNBC Trump made it "very clear" that he's a white supremacist.