Elizabeth Warren and Beto O'Rourke: Trump is a white supremacist

Why it matters: Several 2020 candidates have denounced Trump for racism, but the comments of Warren and O'Rourke mark the strongest condemnation yet of Trump and his divisive rhetoric and anti-immigration policies.

While former Vice President Joe Biden has not called Trump a white supremacist, he did say earlier Wednesday that the president "has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation."

The big picture: 2020 Democrats have been driving the national conversation in the wake of last weekend's twin mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, calling for more gun restrictions and directing much of their criticism at Trump.

O'Rourke has been one of the most vocal anti-Trump figures since El Paso's massacre Saturday. The former Texas congressman has said previously that Trump is a "white nationalist" who encourages racism and violence in the U.S.

What he's saying: Trump denies he's racist. He told reporters Wednesday he's "concerned about the rise of any group of hate." "Whether it's white supremacy, whether it's any other kind of supremacy. Whether it's Antifa," he said, referring to the far-left, anti-fascist movement. "Whether it's any group of hate."

Trump later tweeted that racism is Democrats' new weapon.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

