Elizabeth Warren and Beto O'Rourke: Trump is a white supremacist

Democratic presidential candidate former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke (R) speaks while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) listens
Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Beto O'Rourke. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Elizabeth Warren both called President Trump a "white supremacist" in separate interviews on Wednesday.

Details: Warren told the New York Times Trump gave white supremacists aid and comfort. "He’s done the wink and a nod," she said. "He has talked about white supremacists as fine people. He’s done everything he can to stir up racial conflict and hatred in this country." O'Rourke told MSNBC Trump made it "very clear" that he's a white supremacist.

Why it matters: Several 2020 candidates have denounced Trump for racism, but the comments of Warren and O'Rourke mark the strongest condemnation yet of Trump and his divisive rhetoric and anti-immigration policies.

  • While former Vice President Joe Biden has not called Trump a white supremacist, he did say earlier Wednesday that the president "has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation."

The big picture: 2020 Democrats have been driving the national conversation in the wake of last weekend's twin mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, calling for more gun restrictions and directing much of their criticism at Trump.

  • O'Rourke has been one of the most vocal anti-Trump figures since El Paso's massacre Saturday. The former Texas congressman has said previously that Trump is a "white nationalist" who encourages racism and violence in the U.S.

What he's saying: Trump denies he's racist. He told reporters Wednesday he's "concerned about the rise of any group of hate." "Whether it's white supremacy, whether it's any other kind of supremacy. Whether it's Antifa," he said, referring to the far-left, anti-fascist movement. "Whether it's any group of hate."

  • Trump later tweeted that racism is Democrats' new weapon.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

