Trump threatens to classify antifa as terrorists

President Trump said on Saturday he is considering labeling far-left anti-fascist groups — known as "antifa" — as terror organizations, alongside the violent street gang MS-13.

Reality check: MS-13, which originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s, is known for violently murdering their victims. The Anti-Defamation League describes "antifa" as "violent counter-protestors" who often doxx targets and throw heavy objects and biohazards at law enforcement, white supremacists and other targets — but they are not responsible for killing anyone.