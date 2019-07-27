New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Stories

Trump threatens to classify antifa as terrorists

This image shows two black-clad antifa members carrying black flags down the street with their faces covered. other members follow behind them.
Antifa and Black Lives Matter protestors march down the streets in Washington, DC on July 6, 2019. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump said on Saturday he is considering labeling far-left anti-fascist groups — known as "antifa" — as terror organizations, alongside the violent street gang MS-13.

Reality check: MS-13, which originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s, is known for violently murdering their victims. The Anti-Defamation League describes "antifa" as "violent counter-protestors" who often doxx targets and throw heavy objects and biohazards at law enforcement, white supremacists and other targets — but they are not responsible for killing anyone.

The bottom line: Homeland Security formally classified "antifa" activities as "domestic terrorist violence" in early 2016, Politico reports, according to confidential law enforcement documents.

Go deeper: Feds sounded alarm on Antifa in 2016

Donald Trump