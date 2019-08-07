Joe Biden: Trump "has fanned the flames of white supremacy"

Joe Biden is set to take on President Trump's rhetoric directly following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton in a speech in Burlington, Iowa, Wednesday afternoon, saying the president "has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation."
Why it matters: From the very beginning of his 2020 campaign, the former vice president has pitched himself as a direct counter to Trump, choosing to focus on the "climate of the nation."
What he'll say:
- "How far is it from Trump's saying this 'is an invasion' to the shooter in El Paso declaring 'his attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas?' Not far at all."
- "How far is it from the white supremacists and Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville — Trump’s 'very fine people,' chanting 'You will not replace us' — to the shooter at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh saying Jews 'were committing genocide to his people?' Not far at all."
- "In both clear language and in code, this president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation."
"We have a president who has aligned himself with the darkest forces in this nation," Biden continues:
- "[W]e have a president with a toxic tongue who has publicly and unapologetically embraced a political strategy of hate, racism, and division."
- "We’re living through a rare moment in this nation’s history. Where our president isn’t up to the moment. Where our president lacks the moral authority to lead. Where our president has more in common with George Wallace than George Washington."
