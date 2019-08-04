The El Paso massacre ranks 8th in deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (See the list.)

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said during a televised briefing that the shooting at a Walmart may have been a hate crime.

A racist, anti-immigrant screed — complaining of a "Hispanic invasion of Texas" — was posted online shortly before the shooting.

Dayton authorities say the suspected Ohio shooter was wearing body armor and had extra magazines, per the AP. The shooting was the 22nd mass killing in the United States in 2019, according to an AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database.

The project tracks all U.S. homicides involving four or more people killed — not including the offender — over a short period of time.

The sad facts on the twin tragedies, via AP:

Law enforcement responds to reports of an active shooter in El Paso. Photo: Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images

In Texas, a gunman armed with a rifle opened fire in a shopping area packed with thousands of people, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.

This weekend is a Sales Tax Holiday in Texas, to encourage back-to-school shopping.

provided updates about the shooting in English and Spanish in the largely Latino city. The shopping area is about 5 miles from the main border checkpoint with its sister city, Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. "The city has had a binational feel ... and has been in the national spotlight for months," the N.Y. Times points out. "Thousands of Central American families have flooded the city and surrounding areas seeking asylum, overwhelming the Border Patrol and nonprofit groups working with immigrants."

The city has had a binational feel ... and has been in the national spotlight for months," the N.Y. Times points out. "Thousands of Central American families have flooded the city and surrounding areas seeking asylum, overwhelming the Border Patrol and nonprofit groups working with immigrants."

Police officers following a mass shooting in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: Derek Myers/AFP/Getty Images

In western Ohio, Dayton police tweeted that an active shooter situation began in the Oregon District, a historic neighborhood at 1 a.m., but officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly."