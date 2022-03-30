Skip to main content
2 hours ago - World

U.S. warns Moscow may be targeting Americans for detention in Russia

Rebecca Falconer
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Russian government via teleconference in Moscow on March 10.
Russian President Vladimir Putin during an online meeting with members of the Russian government in Moscow on March 10. Photo: Mikhail Klimenyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. State Department warned "Russian government security officials may single out and detain U.S. citizens," in Russia and Ukraine, in fresh advisories against traveling to the countries on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Americans in Russia face being harassed Russian security officials, as well as "detention, the arbitrary enforcement of local law," per the travel warning.

  • In Ukraine, there are "continued reports of U.S. citizens being singled out and detained by the Russian military in Ukraine and when evacuating by land through Russia-occupied territory or to Russia or Belarus," the State Department notes.

The big picture: The warnings come days after a U.S. diplomat was finally allowed to visit detained American basketball star Brittney Griner after repeatedly being denied by Russian authorities.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Go deeper