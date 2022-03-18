U.S. officials say Russian authorities won't let them see WNBA star Brittney Griner

U.S. officials have not seen American basketball star Brittney Griner since she was detained in Moscow last month on drug charges because Russian authorities have repeatedly denied their requests, a State Department spokesperson told Axios Thursday night.

Driving the news: "We have repeatedly asked for consular access to these detainees and have consistently been denied access," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"Russia must abide by its legal obligations and allow us to provide consular services for U.S. citizens detained in Russia," the spokesperson added.

The big picture: The spokesperson said U.S. officials were "closely engaged on this case and in frequent contact with" the legal team of the WNBA player, who's had her detention extended until May 19, according to the state-run Tass news agency.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 after Russian Federal Customs Service accused her of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

ESPN first reported news of Russian authorities denying U.S. officials access to the double Olympic gold medalist and seven-time All Star for the Phoenix Mercury.

What they're saying: "We insist the Russian government provide consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees in Russia, including those in pre-trial detention, as Brittney Griner is," the spokesperson said.