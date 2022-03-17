Skip to main content
Report: Russian court extends Brittney Griner's detention until May

Erin Doherty
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

A Moscow court is extending WNBA star Brittney Griner's arrest until May 19, Russian state news agency TASS reports, per CNN.

Driving the news: "The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the U.S. citizen Griner until May 19," the court said, per TASS.

State of play: Agents detained Griner after allegedly finding cannabis oil in her luggage and accused the WNBA star of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance, according to CNN.

  • U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) told CNN that Griner was arrested on Feb. 17.
  • Allred earlier this month said that Griner had not been granted consular access.

The big picture: Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday called for Griner's release, writing on Twitter, "Free Brittney."

  • Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, wrote on Instagram: "My heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats everyday that goes by. I miss your voice. I miss your presence."
  • "I’m hurting, we’re hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family."

