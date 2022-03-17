Report: Russian court extends Brittney Griner's detention until May

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A Moscow court is extending WNBA star Brittney Griner's arrest until May 19, Russian state news agency TASS reports, per CNN.

Driving the news: "The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the U.S. citizen Griner until May 19," the court said, per TASS.

State of play: Agents detained Griner after allegedly finding cannabis oil in her luggage and accused the WNBA star of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance, according to CNN.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) told CNN that Griner was arrested on Feb. 17.

Allred earlier this month said that Griner had not been granted consular access.

The big picture: Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday called for Griner's release, writing on Twitter, "Free Brittney."

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, wrote on Instagram: "My heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats everyday that goes by. I miss your voice. I miss your presence."

"I’m hurting, we’re hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family."

