WNBA monitors reports Russia has detained Brittney Griner

The WNBA is monitoring reports that Russian customs has detained American basketball star Brittney Griner, according to a statement from the league.

Driving the news: The alleged detention comes as tensions between Russia and the U.S. escalate after the invasion of Ukraine last week.

The sports world has already initiated multiple boycotts in response to Russia's attack.

Agents allegedly detained Griner after finding vape cartridges in her luggage, the New York Times reports. Russian news agencies first identified Griner through anonymous sources.

“Brittney Griner has the WNBA's full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States,” the WNBA said.

A State Department spokesperson said they were aware of reports of a U.S. citizen arrested in Moscow and were “ready to provide all appropriate consular services.”

What they're saying: Griner's team, the Phoenix Mercury, said in a statement that they were also closely monitoring her situation in Russia.

"We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA," the team said in a statement.

The big picture: WNBA players often compete overseas — including in Russia — during the league’s off-season because of the lucrative salaries.