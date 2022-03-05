WNBA monitors reports Russia has detained Brittney Griner
The WNBA is monitoring reports that Russian customs has detained American basketball star Brittney Griner, according to a statement from the league.
Driving the news: The alleged detention comes as tensions between Russia and the U.S. escalate after the invasion of Ukraine last week.
- The sports world has already initiated multiple boycotts in response to Russia's attack.
- Agents allegedly detained Griner after finding vape cartridges in her luggage, the New York Times reports. Russian news agencies first identified Griner through anonymous sources.
- “Brittney Griner has the WNBA's full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States,” the WNBA said.
- A State Department spokesperson said they were aware of reports of a U.S. citizen arrested in Moscow and were “ready to provide all appropriate consular services.”
What they're saying: Griner's team, the Phoenix Mercury, said in a statement that they were also closely monitoring her situation in Russia.
- "We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA," the team said in a statement.
The big picture: WNBA players often compete overseas — including in Russia — during the league’s off-season because of the lucrative salaries.
- Griner, who is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has played for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014.
- Last week, the WNBA told ESPN in a statement that players competing in Ukraine had already left the country and that the league was in contact with players in Russia.