Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Sports world leads Russia boycotts after Ukraine invasion

Noah Garfinkel

Photo: Alexander Demianchuk/TASS via Getty Images

Multiple international sports organizations have pulled events out of Russia this week in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The latest: Formula 1 canceled the Russian Grand Prix on Friday, saying it was "impossible" to hold the race, which was scheduled for Sept. 25.

  • The International Ski Federation said Russia will not host additional World Cup events this winter after attempts to hold ski cross races Friday in the Urals failed when dozens of racers refused to take part, according to AP.
The big picture:

UEFA:

  • The Union of European Football Associations became one of the first organizations to move toward a boycott of Russia.
  • European soccer's governing body moved the 2022 Champions League final, one of the world's most prominent sports events, away from St. Petersburg after the invasion.
  • The Champions League finals were scheduled to be held at Kresovsky Stadium in St. Petersburgh, but will now be held at the Stade de France just outside of Paris.
  • "UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis," the governing body said in a statement Friday.
  • The game is scheduled to take place on May 28.
  • The organization also said all Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams must play their home games at neutral venues during UEFA competitions.

Formula 1:

  • F1 said Friday the Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sept. 25 in Sochi, wouldn't go ahead.
  • "We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," F1 said in a statement.
  • It added: "On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."
  • German Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel said Thursday that he wouldn't race in the Russian Grand Prix, according to USA Today.
  • “I think it’s wrong to race in the country. I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed (for) stupid reasons and a very strange and mad leadership," Vettel said on Thursday, per USA Today.
  • Reigning world champion Max Verstappen agreed with Vettel but stopped short of saying he wouldn't go, saying, "When a country is at war, it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure," according to Reuters and ESPN.
  • F1 team Haas, who is sponsored by Russian brand Uralkali, will remove the Uralkali branding of Russian flag colors and just run a plain white car for the final day of testing on Friday, ESPN reports.

FC Schalke 04:

  • German soccer club FC Schalke 04 said they would remove the logo of Russian oil company Gazprom, the team's main sponsor, from their uniform.

International Ski Federation:

  • Multiple skiing events that were scheduled to take place in Russia over the coming weeks were canceled, including the World Cup event for freestyle aerials in Yaroslavl, Women’s ski jumping competitions in March in Nizhny Tagil and Chaikovsky and cross-country races in Tyumen in March, according to AP.

Barcelona:

  • Barcelona said it would not send its basketball team to play two Russian teams on Friday and Sunday in the Euroleague.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Hans NicholsSam Baker
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden will nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden plans to name Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: Jackson would be the first Black female justice in the court's history, and the first justice in decades with any significant experience representing criminal defendants.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 29 mins ago - World

Mapping Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Data: The New York Times and Reuters; Mapbox/OSCE; Map: Will Chase and Jared Whalen/Axios

Russian forces entered Kyiv from the north on Friday as fighting continues across Ukraine on the second day of Russia's invasion.

State of play: Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is urging citizens to report the movements of Russian equipment and make Molotov cocktails to defend against advancing Russian forces. The ministry said Russian troops were in the Obolon district of northern Kyiv.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 32 mins ago - World

Kremlin proposes "neutrality" for Ukraine as Russian troops enter Kyiv outskirts

Natali Sevriukova at her Kyiv home today after a rocket attack. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

Russian troops have entered Kyiv from the north, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Friday, as fighting took place on the city's northern outskirts and gunfire could be heard from the central government district.

The latest: The Kremlin said it's prepared to send a delegation to Minsk to meet with Ukrainian officials to discuss a peace agreement based on "demilitarization" and neutral status for Ukraine.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow