Photo: Alexander Demianchuk/TASS via Getty Images
Multiple international sports organizations have pulled events out of Russia this week in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The latest: Formula 1 canceled the Russian Grand Prix on Friday, saying it was "impossible" to hold the race, which was scheduled for Sept. 25.
- The International Ski Federation said Russia will not host additional World Cup events this winter after attempts to hold ski cross races Friday in the Urals failed when dozens of racers refused to take part, according to AP.
The big picture:
UEFA:
- The Union of European Football Associations became one of the first organizations to move toward a boycott of Russia.
- European soccer's governing body moved the 2022 Champions League final, one of the world's most prominent sports events, away from St. Petersburg after the invasion.
- The Champions League finals were scheduled to be held at Kresovsky Stadium in St. Petersburgh, but will now be held at the Stade de France just outside of Paris.
- "UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis," the governing body said in a statement Friday.
- The game is scheduled to take place on May 28.
- The organization also said all Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams must play their home games at neutral venues during UEFA competitions.
Formula 1:
- F1 said Friday the Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sept. 25 in Sochi, wouldn't go ahead.
- "We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," F1 said in a statement.
- It added: "On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."
- German Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel said Thursday that he wouldn't race in the Russian Grand Prix, according to USA Today.
- “I think it’s wrong to race in the country. I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed (for) stupid reasons and a very strange and mad leadership," Vettel said on Thursday, per USA Today.
- Reigning world champion Max Verstappen agreed with Vettel but stopped short of saying he wouldn't go, saying, "When a country is at war, it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure," according to Reuters and ESPN.
- F1 team Haas, who is sponsored by Russian brand Uralkali, will remove the Uralkali branding of Russian flag colors and just run a plain white car for the final day of testing on Friday, ESPN reports.
FC Schalke 04:
- German soccer club FC Schalke 04 said they would remove the logo of Russian oil company Gazprom, the team's main sponsor, from their uniform.
International Ski Federation:
- Multiple skiing events that were scheduled to take place in Russia over the coming weeks were canceled, including the World Cup event for freestyle aerials in Yaroslavl, Women’s ski jumping competitions in March in Nizhny Tagil and Chaikovsky and cross-country races in Tyumen in March, according to AP.
Barcelona:
- Barcelona said it would not send its basketball team to play two Russian teams on Friday and Sunday in the Euroleague.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.