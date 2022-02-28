The International Olympic Committee on Monday urged sports organizations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international events.

The big picture: The IOC said a ban is needed in "order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants."

The organization's recommendation also cites both Russia and Belarus' violations of the Olympic Truce over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Details: The IOC said that if it is not possible to turn away Russian or Belarusian athletes "on short notice for organisational or legal reasons," they should compete under a neutral name.

The IOC also withdrew the Olympic Order it had awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials.

What they're saying: "The IOC EB welcomes and appreciates the many calls for peace by athletes, sports officials and members of the worldwide Olympic Community. The IOC admires and supports in particular the calls for peace by Russian athletes," the IOC said in their statement on Monday.