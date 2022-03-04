Gymnastics federation bans Russian and Belarusian athletes

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The International Federation of Gymnastics announced Friday it will ban all Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from participating in competitions starting next week.

Why it matters: It's the latest international sports federation to take measures against Russia and Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine.

The ban means Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to compete in the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships that begin next week.

Last week, the gymnastics federation banned Russian and Belarusian flags from being displayed and canceled events that were scheduled to take place in the countries.

What they're saying: "The [Executive Committee] will continue to monitor the situation closely and may further adapt these exceptional measures according to future developments," the organization said in a statement.