Boston Marathon bans Russian, Belarusian residents from running races

Russian and Belarusian runners who reside in either country are barred from participating in this year's Boston Marathon and the B.A.A. 5k, the Boston Athletic Association announced on Thursday.

Why it matters: The announcement is the latest in a series of restrictions the sports world has placed on Russian and Belarusian athletes since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Details: Athletes who are not current residents of either country will still be allowed to compete, the association said. However, the race organizers will not recognize Russian or Belarusian flags or country affiliations until further notice.

The association will "make reasonable attempts" to refund any Russian or Belarusian athletes who can no longer participate "within the constraints" of federal and international regulations, per the release.

The association will provide all Ukrainians who can no longer compete an option to refund or defer until next year.

What they're saying: “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine,” said Boston Athletic Association president and CEO Tom Grilk in the statement.