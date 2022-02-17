Sign up for our daily briefing

Blinken lays out Putin's playbook for Ukraine invasion at UN hearing

Axios

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday made the clearest statement to date that the U.S. believes Russia has decided to invade Ukraine within days, and laid out the U.S. view on how such a war will begin.

Why it matters: Speaking before the UN Security Council, Blinken said U.S. intelligence indicates Russia has now massed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine, and is preparing to launch a full-scale invasion involving ground troops, aircraft and ships "in the coming days" that could target the capital, Kyiv.

Details: Blinken said U.S. intelligence suggests Russia's attack will unfold in several stages, starting with a manufactured pretext.

  • That could involve a "violent event" precipitated by Russia, or "an outrageous accusation" against Ukraine, Blinken said.
  • He cited the possibility of a "fabricated so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia, the invented discovery of a mass grave, a staged drone strike against civilians, or even a real attack using chemical weapons."
  • "Russia may describe this event as ethnic cleansing or a genocide, making a mockery of a concept that we in this chamber do not take lightly, nor do I take lightly, based on my family history," Blinken said.

Second, Blinken warned "the highest levels of the Russian government may theatrically convene emergency meetings to address the so-called crisis."

  • "The government will issue proclamations declaring that Russia must respond to defend Russian citizens or ethnic Russians in Ukraine," as Moscow did in Georgia in 2008, Blinken said.
  • He said Russian media would work to fan the outrage, and had already begun to do so.

Third, the attack will begin with Russian missiles and bombs across Ukraine, jammed communications, and cyberattacks designed to shut down "key Ukrainian institutions," Blinken said.

  • "After that, Russian tanks and soldiers will advance on to targets that have already been identified and mapped out in detailed plans," including Kyiv.

Between the lines: Blinken said he was outlining this intelligence to the global forum — where former Secretary of State Colin Powell famously gave a presentation in 2003 seeking to justify the invasion of Iraq — "not to start a war, but to prevent one."

  • Blinken recognized that some would doubt the U.S. claims, due to intelligence failures in the past, but insisted that the evidence in this case was clear.
  • “If Russia doesn’t invade, we will be relieved that Russia changed course and proved our predictions wrong," Blinken said.

The other side: Blinken was preceded by Russia's deputy foreign minister, who had urged him not to put himself in an "awkward position" by predicting an invasion.

  • They were both speaking at a hearing on the Minsk Accords, which were signed in 2014 and 2015 as part of the effort to resolve the ongoing war in Eastern Ukraine.
  • He argued that Ukrainian officials were refusing to implement the agreement, which calls for a “special status” for areas of eastern Ukraine that are claimed by separatists.
  • He also detailed allegations from a "joint investigative committee" of the Russian government and RT Media that Ukraine has engaged in war crimes by killing civilians in Donbas. A U.S. official told reporters before the meeting that the allegations are "categorically false" and part of Russia's attempt to build a pretext for war.

What to watch: Russian media report that President Vladimir Putin is preparing to address the Russian legislature.

Noah Garfinkel
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Oregon Supreme Court says Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor

Photo: Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images

The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday said that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor.

What it matters: The decision scuttles Kristof's campaign after months of planning and buildup. He left the Times last year as he explored the political bid.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Carl Icahn eyeing McDonald's proxy fight over treatment of pigs

Carl Icahn. Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Carl Icahn says he's prepared to launch a proxy fight at McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) if the fast-food giant doesn't stop using suppliers who house pregnant pigs in small boxes.

Why it matters: Icahn is demanding that McDonald's prioritize something other than profits, which is a jagged departure from the activist investor's oeuvre. It's also unusual because Icahn holds only around $25,000 worth of McDonald's stock.

Zachary Basu
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Biden expects Russia to invade Ukraine in "next several days"

A Ukrainian kindergarten shelled by Russian-backed forces. Photo: Ukrainian Chief of General Staff / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Biden told reporters Thursday that his "sense" is that Russia will invade Ukraine "within the next several days," as troops and supplies continue to arrive at the border and international monitors report shelling across the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.

The latest: "Every indication that we have is that they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden said, warning that the risk is "very high." He added that there is still a "path to diplomacy," but that he has no plans to reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

