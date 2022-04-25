Reports: U.S. to restart diplomatic operations in Ukraine

The U.S. will soon restart diplomatic operations in Ukraine for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, American officials told several outlets late Sunday.

Driving the news: After Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv Sunday, American officials told reporters the State Department would this week send diplomats to the western city of Lviv, per the Washington Post.

"This will underscore our commitment and it will make clear that we’ll seek to have our diplomats return to our embassy in Kyiv as soon as possible," a State Department official said, per WashPost.

Meanwhile, Blinken and Austin promised Zelensky over $300 million in foreign military financing from the U.S. and said that a $165 million sale of ammunition had been approved, AP reports.

Between the lines: Journalists who traveled with Austin and Blinken to Poland ahead of their meeting with Zelensky were prohibited from reporting on the trip until it ended and told they couldn't travel with them to Ukraine due to "security concerns," AP notes.

Of note: The announcement came on the same day the only Ukrainian-born member of Congress called for the U.S. to resume diplomatic services in the country.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) told CNN's "State of the Union" earlier Sunday that several countries were bringing diplomats "back to Kyiv, but the least we can do actually is bring it maybe to Lviv."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.