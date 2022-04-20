Embassies return to Kyiv following Russian retreat

Data: Axios research; Note: Poland's embassy never closed and Kyiv rejected the offer of a visit by German leadership; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Less than two months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a steady stream of Western diplomats are returning to Kyiv to reopen embassies and facilitate in-person visits by their national leaders.

Why it matters: Russia's retreat from Kyiv has alleviated the immediate threat to Ukraine's capital. As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleads for more military aid amid a decisive second phase of the war, he's encouraged Western leaders to visit Kyiv and witness firsthand the devastation Russian forces have left.

Driving the news: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used a call on Tuesday to brief G7, NATO and EU leaders on his surprise visit to Kyiv this month, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

Johnson's tour of the capital's streets on April 10 produced a powerful photo op with Zelensky. It was accompanied by a British pledge to send armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles ahead of a major Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Two days earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where Russian forces massacred hundreds of civilians.

She later met with Zelensky to offer a fast-track to EU membership.

The big picture: The leaders of Austria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia have also visited Kyiv in recent weeks.

Spain's prime minister pledged Tuesday to travel to the Ukrainian capital "in the coming days," after announcing plans to reopen Spain's embassy.

In a dramatic snub that ignited a controversy in Berlin, Zelensky rejected German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's request to visit Kyiv this month over his past policies favoring rapprochement with Russia.

Zoom in: President Biden expressed disappointment during his March trip to Poland at being unable to travel to Ukraine due to security reasons. He indicated last week the administration was weighing sending a senior official.