U.S. budget deficit swells to $2.81 trillion

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The U.S. budget deficit ballooned $2.81 trillion from last October through July — a record for the budgetary period, the Treasury said Wednesday.

Details: $63 billion was added to the deficit last month. That was the lowest monthly figure since the pandemic began, amid a fall in government spending and as the tax filing deadline was extended to July 15.

  • Marc Goldwein, senior vice president at the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, told the Washington Post the monthly budget situation was down to a "huge influx of taxes that would otherwise be paid in April."
  • "The vast majority of the lower deficit is driven by the delay of tax season," Goldwein added.
  • A key source of spending in July lies with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Labor, which provided an additional $600 per week to qualifying unemployed individuals until that payment expired last month

The big picture: Congress has spent trillions of dollars in coronavirus relief, but negotiations for the next stimulus package have stalled. Meanwhile, millions of Americans remain without a job.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said it's "not the time to prioritize" the deficit as a concern as he focuses on supporting the economy, noting, "There's really no limit to what we can do with these lending programs that we have."

Go deeper: CBO says deficit will approach $4 trillion in 2020

U.S. already feeling effects of ending unemployment benefits

Hundreds of unemployed Kentucky residents wait in long lines outside the Kentucky Career Center for help with their unemployment claims on June 19, 2020, in Frankfort. Photo: John Sommers II/Getty Images

Congress' failure to renew enhanced unemployment measures at the end of July is already showing up in consumer spending patterns, holding down retail purchases and foot traffic, economists at Deutsche Bank say.

What happened: The reduced spending aligns with the expiration of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits, which provided an additional $600 per week to qualifying unemployed individuals.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 20,624,316 — Total deaths: 749,421— Total recoveries: 12,831,800Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 5,197,147 — Total deaths: 166,027 — Total recoveries: 1,714,960 — Total tests: 63,252,257Map.
  3. Politics: Pelosi says Mnuchin told her White House is "not budging" on stimulus position.
  4. Business: U.S. already feeling effects of ending unemployment benefits.
  5. Public health: U.S. records deadliest coronavirus day of the summer — America's two-sided COVID-19 response
  6. Education: New Jersey governor allows schools to reopenGallup: America's confidence in public school system jumps to highest level since 2004.
Bob Woodward's new book details letters between Trump and Kim Jong-un

Bob Woodward during a 2019 event in Los Angele. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Journalist Bob Woodward has obtained "25 personal letters exchanged" between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his new book, "Rage," publisher Simon & Schuster revealed on Wednesday.

Details: In the letters, "Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as out of a 'fantasy film,' as the two leaders engage in an extraordinary diplomatic minuet," according to a description of the book posted on Amazon.

