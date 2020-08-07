1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Jobless claims show unemployment shifting, not falling

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Thursday's jobless claims report showed U.S. unemployment appears to be turning a corner, but it may not be the one those anxious for an economic recovery are hoping for.

What happening: Unadjusted initial jobless claims for the week ending Aug. 1 fell below 1 million for the first time in 20 weeks, while the number of people receiving traditional unemployment benefits fell below 16 million for the first time in 17 weeks for the week ending July 25. Continued claims are reported with a two week lag.

  • The number of Americans receiving benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program dropped to 13 million as of July 18, the lowest since June 13.

Yes, but: The number of people receiving some form of unemployment insurance from the government as of July 18 rose to 32.1 million, up by 1.3 million from the previous week.

  • That's because fewer people are applying for traditional unemployment benefits, and more are moving to extended unemployment programs like the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program and the Short-Term Compensation program.
  • While less than 90,000 people had qualified for these extended programs as of the week ending April 11, there were 1.5 million recipients for the week ending July 18.
  • That number nearly matched the total number of people claiming benefits in all unemployment programs during the comparable week in 2019.

Why it maters: "There are 14 million more unemployed workers than job openings," EPI senior economist Heidi Shierholz says.

What to watch: The coronavirus pandemic has caused a "reallocation shock," economists at the Chicago Fed write in a new blog, and that could increase unemployment by up to 4 percentage points and keep it elevated for two to three years.

  • "Because the pandemic has had disproportionate effects on different industries, it may lead to a reshuffling of workers across those industries."
  • "Because inter-industry reallocation is more difficult and time-consuming than within-industry reallocation (due, e.g., to necessary retraining and relocation), the reallocation induced by the pandemic may lead to a higher level of unemployment for a more extended period."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
Aug 6, 2020 - Economy & Business

July's jobs report could be an inflection point for the coronavirus recovery

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Even if Friday's jobs report shows a big number, it is becoming clear hiring slowed and likely even reversed course in July and real-time indicators suggest the employment situation worsened into August.

Driving the news: Payroll processor ADP's monthly jobs report showed private companies added 167,000 jobs last month, well below the 1.2 million expected by economists and far below June's 4.8 million jobs added.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Aug 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

23 million Americans face eviction

Natasha Blunt of New Orleans, who is at risk of eviction. Photo: Dorthy Ray/AP

The coronavirus pandemic threatens America with a new wave of homelessness due to a cratering economy, expiring unemployment stimulus payments and vanishing renter protections.

What they're saying: "I've never seen this many people poised to lose their housing in such a short period of time," said Bill Faith of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio to AP.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
37 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. economy adds 1.8 million jobs in July

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. added 1.8 million jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 10.2% from 11.1% in June, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Why it matters: The labor market continued to recover but the pace of job growth slowed significantly from June’s 4.8 million job gain, suggesting a stalled recovery as coronavirus cases surged and states pulled back on reopening plans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow