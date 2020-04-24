21 mins ago - Economy & Business

CBO says deficit will approach $4 trillion in 2020

Fadel Allassan

Photo: John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The national deficit is forecast to increase sharply to $3.7 trillion in the 2020 fiscal year, according to a Congressional Budget Office projection out Friday.

By the numbers: The report paints a grim picture of the U.S. economy in the second quarter of 2020. The unemployment rate is expected to average roughly 14% in that time, while GDP is projected to decline by about 12%. Interest rates on 3-month Treasury bills and 10-year Treasury notes are expected to average around 0.1% and 0.6% respectively.

  • The report projects a 15% average unemployment rate during both the second and third quarters of 2020.

Why it matters: The numbers quantify the scale of the measures Congress has taken to address the coronavirus pandemic. In March, before Congress enacted most of its legislation to address the outbreak, the CBO projected $1 trillion deficits for both 2020 and 2021.

  • In fiscal year 2021, the new projection has the deficit at $2.1 trillion.
  • The CBO projects publicly held federal debt to be 101% of GDP by the end of the fiscal year.
  • It also anticipates the deficit will be 17.9% of national GDP this year, and 9.8% of GDP in 2021 — compared to 4.6% in 2019.

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 2,766,611 — Total deaths: 194,456 — Total recoveries — 762,196Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 883,826 — Total deaths: 50,373 — Total recoveries — 81,206 — Total tested: 4,692,797Map.
  3. Federal government latest: The national deficit is forecast to increase sharply to $3.7 trillion in the 2020 fiscal year.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  6. 📸 In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

A man recites the call for prayer in empty mosque in Gaza. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mosques around the world are empty and silent as Muslims begin breaking their fast, ending the first day of Ramadan.

Why it matters: Many families and friends typically meet up at mosques to pray and celebrate the holy month, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to celebrate in isolation. Those who did go to mosques practiced social distancing.

Go deeperArrow50 mins ago - World
Axios

Trump claims comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump said Friday that he answered "sarcastically" during a White House task force briefing when he said that disinfectants may be used to treat coronavirus.

The state of play: During a signing for the interim coronavirus funding bill, the president told reporters that he "was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen" with the response, per a pool report.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy