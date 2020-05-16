House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief package

House Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus rescue package, the HEROES Act, passed by 208-199 on Friday, although it is expected to die in the Senate.

The big picture: Millions of eligible Americans received one-time payments of $1,200 or $2,400 from the last relief bill passed by Congress — the largest in modern history. This package would cost another $1 trillion and offers money for state governments.

Between the lines: The act was not negotiated with congressional Republicans, as the two parties have not yet made ground on the country's next relief package.

President Trump said last week while talking to House Republicans that he's "in no rush" to negotiate a deal for another stimulus package, just as the U.S. reported its worst unemployment rates since the Great Depression.

The biggest price tags in the bill include:

$500 billion for state governments

$375 billion for local governments

$175 billion for testing and other health-related expenses

$75 billion in housing assistance

$25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service

$20 billion for tribal relief

$20 billion for relief for territories

$10 billion for small businesses

$3.6 billion for election security and preparation

$1.5 billion to address broadband issues

Worth noting: The vote for the measure has brought nearly 400 House members back to Washington for the third time since March, per Reuters.

