House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief package
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on May 15. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
House Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus rescue package, the HEROES Act, passed by 208-199 on Friday, although it is expected to die in the Senate.
The big picture: Millions of eligible Americans received one-time payments of $1,200 or $2,400 from the last relief bill passed by Congress — the largest in modern history. This package would cost another $1 trillion and offers money for state governments.
Between the lines: The act was not negotiated with congressional Republicans, as the two parties have not yet made ground on the country's next relief package.
- President Trump said last week while talking to House Republicans that he's "in no rush" to negotiate a deal for another stimulus package, just as the U.S. reported its worst unemployment rates since the Great Depression.
The biggest price tags in the bill include:
- $500 billion for state governments
- $375 billion for local governments
- $175 billion for testing and other health-related expenses
- $75 billion in housing assistance
- $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service
- $20 billion for tribal relief
- $20 billion for relief for territories
- $10 billion for small businesses
- $3.6 billion for election security and preparation
- $1.5 billion to address broadband issues
Worth noting: The vote for the measure has brought nearly 400 House members back to Washington for the third time since March, per Reuters.
