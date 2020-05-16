1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on May 15. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus rescue package, the HEROES Act, passed by 208-199 on Friday, although it is expected to die in the Senate.

The big picture: Millions of eligible Americans received one-time payments of $1,200 or $2,400 from the last relief bill passed by Congress — the largest in modern history. This package would cost another $1 trillion and offers money for state governments.

Between the lines: The act was not negotiated with congressional Republicans, as the two parties have not yet made ground on the country's next relief package.

The biggest price tags in the bill include:

  • $500 billion for state governments
  • $375 billion for local governments
  • $175 billion for testing and other health-related expenses
  • $75 billion in housing assistance
  • $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service
  • $20 billion for tribal relief
  • $20 billion for relief for territories
  • $10 billion for small businesses
  • $3.6 billion for election security and preparation
  • $1.5 billion to address broadband issues

Worth noting: The vote for the measure has brought nearly 400 House members back to Washington for the third time since March, per Reuters.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that initial reports suggest a severe inflammatory illness affecting some children in Europe and North America "may be related to COVID-19."

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.5 million people and killed over 304,000 as of Friday. More than 1.6 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 10.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 262,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

House Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus rescue package, the HEROES Act, passed on Friday, although it is expected to die in the Senate.

The big picture: More than two-thirds of states have now relaxed lockdown restrictions in an attempt to curb economic hurt from coronavirus stay-at-home orders, the New York Times reports.

Powell joins the battle over fiscal spending

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

After the House of Representatives released a proposed $3 trillion relief bill on Tuesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell weighed in, backing calls for Congress to do more to battle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Expectations for the pandemic-fueled recession are morphing from a short-term downturn to a potentially yearslong slog and economists are urging policymakers to adjust government spending accordingly.

