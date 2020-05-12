House Democrats unveil their $3 trillion coronavirus relief package
Photo: Michael Brochstein /Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
House Democrats released Tuesday their "phase 4" $3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal that would provide billions of additional aid to state and local governments, hospitals and other Democratic priorities.
The state of play: The 1,815-page HEROES Act, which the House is expected to consider on Friday, hasn't been negotiated with congressional Republicans and the Trump administration — and is expected to die in the Senate.
- GOP leadership says it's still waiting for funds allocated in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act to go out the door.
- The White House says it wants to evaluate the economic impact of reopening before passing another massive stimulus bill.
Between the lines: Democratic House leadership sees the proposal as a way to lay down a marker regarding their priorities and force congressional Republicans and the Trump administration to the negotiating table.
By the numbers: The proposal includes ...
- $500 billion for state governments.
- $375 billion for local governments.
- $175 billion for testing and other health-related expenses.
- $75 billion in housing assistance.
- $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service.
- $20 billion for tribal relief.
- $20 billion for relief for territories.
- $10 billion for small businesses.
- $3.6 billion for election security and preparation.
- $1.5 billion to address broadband issues.
Read a 90-page summary of the bill.
