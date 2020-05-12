2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats unveil their $3 trillion coronavirus relief package

Photo: Michael Brochstein /Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

House Democrats released Tuesday their "phase 4" $3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal that would provide billions of additional aid to state and local governments, hospitals and other Democratic priorities.

The state of play: The 1,815-page HEROES Act, which the House is expected to consider on Friday, hasn't been negotiated with congressional Republicans and the Trump administration — and is expected to die in the Senate.

  • GOP leadership says it's still waiting for funds allocated in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act to go out the door.
  • The White House says it wants to evaluate the economic impact of reopening before passing another massive stimulus bill.

Between the lines: Democratic House leadership sees the proposal as a way to lay down a marker regarding their priorities and force congressional Republicans and the Trump administration to the negotiating table.

By the numbers: The proposal includes ...

  • $500 billion for state governments.
  • $375 billion for local governments.
  • $175 billion for testing and other health-related expenses.
  • $75 billion in housing assistance.
  • $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service.
  • $20 billion for tribal relief.
  • $20 billion for relief for territories.
  • $10 billion for small businesses.
  • $3.6 billion for election security and preparation.
  • $1.5 billion to address broadband issues.

Read a 90-page summary of the bill.

Read the bill.

