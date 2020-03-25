How the coronavirus stimulus bill helps you
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Congress' $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package is the rare legislative agreement that will have an immediate — and lasting — impact on ordinary citizens around the country.
Why it matters: Though the final text of the deal has yet to be distributed, it's expected that it'll include thousands of dollars in direct payments to most Americans, as well as a huge loan package designed to help keep small businesses afloat as Main Street struggles through what could become the worst recession in American history.
Here's what is expected to be included in the final bill:
- Direct payments: Americans will receive a one-time direct deposit of up to $1,200, and couples will get $2,400. The payments will be phased out based on income levels, before ending for those earning more than $99,000 annually. Families receive an additional $500 per child.
- Small businesses will get $367 billion to keep making payroll while workers have to stay home. Companies with 500 employees or less that keep paychecks steady could get up to $10 million each in forgivable small business loans. Federally guaranteed loans will provide eight weeks of assistance for qualifying employers who maintain payroll. Those who meet requirements would have costs such as utilities, mortgage interest and rent forgiven.
- The unemployed: The program's extended unemployment insurance program — "unemployment on steroids," as Chuck Schumer calls it — ensures laid-off workers, on average, will receive their full pay for four months. It also allows furloughed workers to stay on as employees, so that when the crisis ends they can quickly resume work. The deal extends to gig economy workers, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva reports.
- Hospitals and health care workers: The deal injects $100 billion into hospitals and the nation's health system, and billions more into providing personal and protective equipment for health care workers, testing supplies, and increased workforce and training.
- Industry: The final number for big businesses like airlines is still up in the air, but Republicans are seeking $500 billion in loans. That could help stave off layoffs for employees in those industries. Provisions against potential employer abuses are also still subject to negotiations.
- Payroll taxes: The measure enables individuals to defer payment of their 2020 payroll taxes until 2021 and 2022.
- States and local governments will get $150 billion, with $8 billion set aside for tribal governments.