How the coronavirus stimulus bill helps you

Congress' $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package is the rare legislative agreement that will have an immediate — and lasting — impact on ordinary citizens around the country.

Why it matters: Though the final text of the deal has yet to be distributed, it's expected that it'll include thousands of dollars in direct payments to most Americans, as well as a huge loan package designed to help keep small businesses afloat as Main Street struggles through what could become the worst recession in American history.

Here's what is expected to be included in the final bill: