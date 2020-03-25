46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

How the coronavirus stimulus bill helps you

Alayna Treene

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Congress' $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package is the rare legislative agreement that will have an immediate — and lasting — impact on ordinary citizens around the country.

Why it matters: Though the final text of the deal has yet to be distributed, it's expected that it'll include thousands of dollars in direct payments to most Americans, as well as a huge loan package designed to help keep small businesses afloat as Main Street struggles through what could become the worst recession in American history.

Here's what is expected to be included in the final bill:

  • Direct payments: Americans will receive a one-time direct deposit of up to $1,200, and couples will get $2,400. The payments will be phased out based on income levels, before ending for those earning more than $99,000 annually. Families receive an additional $500 per child.
  • Small businesses will get $367 billion to keep making payroll while workers have to stay home. Companies with 500 employees or less that keep paychecks steady could get up to $10 million each in forgivable small business loans. Federally guaranteed loans will provide eight weeks of assistance for qualifying employers who maintain payroll. Those who meet requirements would have costs such as utilities, mortgage interest and rent forgiven.
  • The unemployed: The program's extended unemployment insurance program — "unemployment on steroids," as Chuck Schumer calls it — ensures laid-off workers, on average, will receive their full pay for four months. It also allows furloughed workers to stay on as employees, so that when the crisis ends they can quickly resume work. The deal extends to gig economy workers, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva reports.
  • Hospitals and health care workers: The deal injects $100 billion into hospitals and the nation's health system, and billions more into providing personal and protective equipment for health care workers, testing supplies, and increased workforce and training.
  • Industry: The final number for big businesses like airlines is still up in the air, but Republicans are seeking $500 billion in loans. That could help stave off layoffs for employees in those industries. Provisions against potential employer abuses are also still subject to negotiations.
  • Payroll taxes: The measure enables individuals to defer payment of their 2020 payroll taxes until 2021 and 2022.
  • States and local governments will get $150 billion, with $8 billion set aside for tribal governments.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneRebecca Falconer

White House, Congress reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus relief package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves a meeting in the Strom Thurmond Room during negotiations in Washington, D.C. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After days of intense negotiations, the White House and Republican and Democratic Senate leaders struck a bipartisan deal early Wednesday over a $2 trillion stimulus package designed to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The emergency legislation that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) promised to pass later Wednesday will deliver vital aid to workers, small businesses, corporations and health care providers under strain from the illness, which has infected more than 55,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 800.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Alayna Treene

McConnell releases Phase 3 coronavirus stimulus proposal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposal for a "Phase 3" stimulus package in response to the coronavirus outbreak includes cash payments to many Americans and billions for small and large businesses.

Why it matters: The plan would be part of one of the largest and most expensive stimulus packages in American history.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alayna Treene

Senate's trillion-dollar coronavirus stimulus bill hits speed bump

Mitch McConnell. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After days of intense negotiations, talks between Capitol Hill leaders and the White House over a Phase 3 stimulus package to fight the coronavirus broke down on Sunday, leading to a failed cloture vote meant to move the bill forward.

Why it matters: The emergency legislation, which is expected to be one of the largest and most expensive stimulus packages in American history (it could grow beyond $2 trillion), would deliver desperately needed aid to American families, small businesses and corporations hit hardest by the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy