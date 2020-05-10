1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Inside House Democrats' whopping $1.2 trillion+ coronavirus relief proposal

Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks to her office after her weekly press conference. Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

House Democrats could bring their phase 4 coronavirus relief package (CARES 2) to the floor for a vote as early as this week — but, for now at least, it's going nowhere.

The state of play: Democrats have crafted a $1.2 trillion+ package without input from the White House or Hill Republicans, congressional aides familiar with their plans tell Axios.

  • GOP leadership says it's still waiting for billions of aid allocated in the first $2.2 trillion CARES Act to go out the door.
  • The White House says it wants to evaluate the economic impact of reopening before passing another large stimulus package.

But House Democrats see the proposal as a way to lay down a marker of their priorities and prod congressional Republicans and the White House toward more economic relief for individuals, state and local governments, and the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her caucus also want to show voters that they're still working, despite members remaining in their districts.
  • Those optics could be important politically given the Senate's decision to return to Washington last week. (House Republicans have been chiding Democrats for staying home in their districts when, they say, they should be at work.)

Details: The legislation, which is still being drafted and is subject to change, is expected to include:

  • Roughly $1 trillion for state and local governments. They want to split this money into separate revenue streams to ensure each community can access it.
  • More money for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.
  • Roughly $25 billion to keep the U.S. Postal Service afloat.
  • Expanded nutritional benefits, Medicaid funding and unemployment insurance.
  • Another round of direct payments to Americans.

House leadership is also working on narrowing down the guidelines for how these funds are allocated to ensure that people aren't "double dipping" into the different pots of money, a senior Democratic aide told Axios.

  • For example, they do not want someone who is receiving more unemployment money to also receive another stimulus check and other benefits.
  • "We're trying to limit the amount of overlap so people aren't abusing the system," the aide said.

The package will not include liability protection for businesses, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said is a top priority for Republicans.

  • It also will not include a payroll tax cut, something President Trump has insisted on.
  • House Democrats have said both of these proposals are nonstarters.

The backdrop: This comes as the pandemic continues to choke the U.S. economy — which shed 20.5 million jobs in April as unemployment hit 14.7%.

Go deeper: The coronavirus is outlasting the stimulus

Go deeper

Mnuchin: White House will decide on more coronavirus relief in "a few weeks"

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday" that the White House may wait "a few weeks" before considering another relief bill to stem the economic devastation of the coronavirus.

The big picture: President Trump said last week that he's "in no rush" to negotiate a deal for another stimulus package, just as the U.S. reported its worst unemployment rates since the Great Depression.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he's "in no rush" to pass new stimulus package

President Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Friday while talking to House Republicans that he's "in no rush" to negotiate a deal for another stimulus package, just as the U.S. reported its worst unemployment rates since the Great Depression.

The state of play: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Friday, "We've kind of paused as far as formal negotiations go ... Let's have a look at what the latest round [of funding] produces, give it a month or so to evaluate that," per AP.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)ArrowMay 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 4,088,393 — Total deaths: 281,893 — Total recoveries — 1,397,501Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,326,138 — Total deaths: 79,495 — Total recoveries — 212,534 — Total tested: 8,709,630Map.
  3. Federal government: White House to push themes of "preparedness" and "confidence" in effort to convince public that the U.S. is ready for a potential second wave — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin say the White House may wait "a few weeks" before considering another coronavirus relief bill.
  4. Congress: Inside House Democrats' whopping $1.2 trillion+ coronavirus relief proposal — Anthony Fauci, Stephen Hahn, CDC director Robert Redfield, and testing coordinator Brett Giroir will testify before Senate committee on Tuesday.
  5. Jobs: White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said he believes the unemployment rate will surpass 20% and peak in May or June.
  6. World: U.K. extends lockdown, but teases plan to reopen schools, some businesses and the hospitality industry this summer — South Korea fears second wave How the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  7. Public health: Key virus modeler says "explosive" rise in mobility as states reopen is driving up death projection.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 51 mins ago - Politics & Policy