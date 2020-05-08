Unemployment rate soars to 14.7% in April
The closed New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The U.S. economy shed a record 20.5 million jobs in April as the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7% — more than quadrupling from the rate seen before the coronavirus outbreak — according to government data released Friday.
Why it matters: It's by far the worst jobs report in history, highlighting the depth of the unprecedented toll the pandemic is having on the labor market.
Worth noting: You’re only counted as unemployed if you’re actively looking for work, but many Americans aren’t looking for work because of state-imposed lockdowns — effectively warping the rate.
- Because the report only captures data through mid-April, the current unemployment rate is almost certainly higher.
The big picture: 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, swelling the total number of jobless claims to roughly 33.5 million in the past seven weeks.
- Last week's numbers are the lowest level of claims since the crisis began — they topped out at about 6.9 million during its second week — but we're still seeing historically and painfully high unemployment applications on a weekly basis.
- The pre-coronavirus record for weekly unemployment claims was 695,000 — back in 1982.