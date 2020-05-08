14 mins ago - Economy & Business

Unemployment rate soars to 14.7% in April

The closed New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The U.S. economy shed a record 20.5 million jobs in April as the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7% — more than quadrupling from the rate seen before the coronavirus outbreak — according to government data released Friday.

Why it matters: It's by far the worst jobs report in history, highlighting the depth of the unprecedented toll the pandemic is having on the labor market.

Worth noting: You’re only counted as unemployed if you’re actively looking for work, but many Americans aren’t looking for work because of state-imposed lockdowns — effectively warping the rate.

  • Because the report only captures data through mid-April, the current unemployment rate is almost certainly higher.

The big picture: 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, swelling the total number of jobless claims to roughly 33.5 million in the past seven weeks.

  • Last week's numbers are the lowest level of claims since the crisis began — they topped out at about 6.9 million during its second week — but we're still seeing historically and painfully high unemployment applications on a weekly basis.
  • The pre-coronavirus record for weekly unemployment claims was 695,000 — back in 1982.

