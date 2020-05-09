1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he's "in no rush" to pass new stimulus package

President Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Friday while talking to House Republicans that he's "in no rush" to negotiate a deal for another stimulus package, just as the U.S. reported its worst unemployment rates since the Great Depression.

The state of play: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Friday, "We've kind of paused as far as formal negotiations go ... Let's have a look at what the latest round [of funding] produces, give it a month or so to evaluate that," per AP.

  • Conservatives in Congress have reservations about passing another financial rescue bill.

The other side: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the next spending bill should be "big and bold," Bloomberg reports.

  • The package Pelosi is putting together includes $500 billion in requests from governors, cities and counties, and up to $300 billion to prevent widespread layoffs of frontline workers, AP notes.

FDA chief self-quarantines after exposure to person with coronavirus

President Trump listens to Hahn at a White House coronavirus task force briefing on April 24. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn entered self-quarantine on Friday for two weeks after recently coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo told Axios on Saturday.

Driving the news: In the White House, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and President Trump's valet tested positive for the coronavirus this week. The FDA declined to comment on who Hahn had come into contact with.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Obama raises alarm that "rule of law is at risk" after DOJ drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Obama speaks at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December 2019. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama is concerned that the "basic understanding of the rule of law is at risk" due to the Justice Department dropping charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, he said in a private phone call with former members of his administration obtained by Yahoo News.

Driving the news: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday accused Attorney General Bill Barr of doing President Trump's "political bidding" by interfering in criminal cases, including the DOJ's prosecution of Flynn.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy