Trump says he's "in no rush" to pass new stimulus package

President Trump said Friday while talking to House Republicans that he's "in no rush" to negotiate a deal for another stimulus package, just as the U.S. reported its worst unemployment rates since the Great Depression.

The state of play: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Friday, "We've kind of paused as far as formal negotiations go ... Let's have a look at what the latest round [of funding] produces, give it a month or so to evaluate that," per AP.

Conservatives in Congress have reservations about passing another financial rescue bill.

The other side: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the next spending bill should be "big and bold," Bloomberg reports.

The package Pelosi is putting together includes $500 billion in requests from governors, cities and counties, and up to $300 billion to prevent widespread layoffs of frontline workers, AP notes.

