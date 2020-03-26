Read: The $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

After several days of intense negotiations and an 11th-hour standoff over a key provision, the Senate has released the final legislative text for its $2 trillion bill to combat novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The bill is the largest rescue package in modern history, and offers thousands of dollars in direct aid to American families, billions in emergency loans to small businesses and industries hardest hit by COVID-19, and desperately needed resources to hospitals.

Read the 883-page bill:

