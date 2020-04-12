20 mins ago - Health

First coronavirus stimulus payments arrive

Rebecca Falconer

Checks run through a printer at the U.S. Treasury printing facility in Philadelphia in 2005. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Americans have begun to receive paychecks out of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, the IRS tweeted Saturday, vowing to issue them "as fast as we can" as the bureau is aware many are "anxious" to get their payment.

The big picture: The IRS launched a new web tool for those who do not regularly file tax returns to get their check more quickly. Filling in the "non-filers" form enables those who meet this criteria to enter their bank details to be paid electronically if they don't want to wait for their check to be mailed. The Free Fillable Forms tool will email the user that it's filing a Form 1040 to the IRS on their behalf or alert them to any errors that may be corrected so they can have their payment processed.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 1,773,358 — Total deaths: 108,702 — Total recoveries: 402,270Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 527,111 — Total deaths: 20,506— Total recoveries: 31,424Map.
  3. Public health latest: New FDA guidelines aim to help protect food service workers — Drugmaker Gilead to release clinical trial data for a potential treatment.
  4. Business latest: Supply chain issues result in wasted food — Republicans say they won't negotiate over paycheck protections — Pentagon announces $133 million for N95 masks.
  5. Federal government update: Most of U.S. won't be able to reopen by May 1— Paused efforts to increase work requirements for food stamps — Tech companies are stepping into the void.
  6. World: Coronavirus lockdown reveals long-unseen Indian skylinesCrime drops as people stay home.
  7. Holy Week: Extreme efforts against Easter gatherings — What Easter and Passover look like during a pandemic.
  8. 1 Gen Z thing: The coronavirus may be a defining experience.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingQ&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it.

Orion Rummler

NYT: Trump was told in Jan. about memo warning of mass coronavirus death

President Trump listens to a question during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on April 10. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump was informed in late January of a memo from White House economic adviser Peter Navarro that warned the novel coronavirus could kill up to half a million Americans and cost trillions of dollars, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Trump has repeatedly denied seeing January and February memos that Navarro sent, while insisting he did "more or less" what his adviser suggested by banning non-U.S. citizens from traveling from China effective Feb. 2.

Dave Lawler

How the coronavirus is disrupting the global food supply

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The journey from field to plate has been interrupted in our locked down world.

Why it matters: With some crops rotting in fields and others subject to export bans, the coronavirus crisis could cause shortages in richer countries and hunger in poorer ones.

