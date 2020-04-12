Americans have begun to receive paychecks out of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, the IRS tweeted Saturday, vowing to issue them "as fast as we can" as the bureau is aware many are "anxious" to get their payment.

The big picture: The IRS launched a new web tool for those who do not regularly file tax returns to get their check more quickly. Filling in the "non-filers" form enables those who meet this criteria to enter their bank details to be paid electronically if they don't want to wait for their check to be mailed. The Free Fillable Forms tool will email the user that it's filing a Form 1040 to the IRS on their behalf or alert them to any errors that may be corrected so they can have their payment processed.

