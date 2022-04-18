Ukrainian forces will defend Mariupol "to the end," prime minister says

Mariupol "has not fallen"and Ukrainian troops defending the besieged port city from encircling Russian forces will "fight to the end," Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in an interview with ABC Sunday.

Driving the news: Russia's defense ministry claimed over the weekend that its forces had seized control of the strategic southeast Ukrainian city's urban areas, with "some Ukrainian fighters remaining in the Azovstal steelworks overlooking the Sea of Azov," per Reuters.

But Shmyhal told ABC's "This Week" that "there is no whole control from Russian side." Some areas of Mariupol remain "under Ukrainian control," he said.

What else he's saying: "The city still has not fallen," Shmyhal said in his interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. "There's still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end."

Shmyhal noted that the surviving residents in Mariupol who've not evacuated face a "huge humanitarian catastrophe," with more than 100 civilians "suffering for more than 40 days" in the city.

"And they have no water, no food, no heat, no electricity. And we ask all of our partners to support and help to stop this humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol," Shmyhal said, appealing for more humanitarian and military aid.

Go deeper: Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine