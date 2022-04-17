Ukraine seeks $50B from G7 to cover budget deficit, senior official says
Ukraine has requested $50 billion in financial assistance from G7 countries, economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said on Sunday, Reuters reports.
Why it matters: An analysis by the Economist Intelligence Unit released last month projected Russia's unprovoked invasion would crater the Ukrainian economy by a whopping 47% in 2022.
- "We do not believe that Ukraine's GDP will recover to pre-war levels for more than a decade," analysts at the consultancy wrote.
- Ustenko said on Sunday that his country could also issue 0% coupon bonds to address the budget deficit over the next six months.