2 hours ago - World

Ukraine seeks $50B from G7 to cover budget deficit, senior official says

Axios
Blue and yellow ribbons are seen in front of the consulate general of Russia to support Ukraine on April 15 in Klaipeda, Lithuania. Photo: Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images

Ukraine has requested $50 billion in financial assistance from G7 countries, economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said on Sunday, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: An analysis by the Economist Intelligence Unit released last month projected Russia's unprovoked invasion would crater the Ukrainian economy by a whopping 47% in 2022.

  • "We do not believe that Ukraine's GDP will recover to pre-war levels for more than a decade," analysts at the consultancy wrote.
  • Ustenko said on Sunday that his country could also issue 0% coupon bonds to address the budget deficit over the next six months.
