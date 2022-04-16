Skip to main content
Zelensky: Negotiations would end if Mariupol fighters are killed

Erin Doherty
A view of damage in the street in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on April 13, 2022.
Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists on April 13. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that negotiations with Russia would come to a halt if the Ukrainians defending the port city of Mariupol are killed, the Washington Post reports.

Driving the news: "The destruction of all our boys in Mariupol" could "[put an end] to any format of negotiations," Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian media, per the Post.

  • Cease-fire and peace negotiations ended after airstrikes in cities such as Bucha and Borodyanka, an area northwest of Kyiv, earlier this month.
  • "There could be 10 Borodyankas there," Zelensky said of Mariupol.

What he's saying: "I believe this is a big mistake if they definitely want to end the war as they say," Zelensky said.

  • "This is a dead end because … we aren’t bartering using our territories and people. And we understand that the talks are needed to defend our country and end the war."

The big picture: Zelensky's remarks come as Russia's defense ministry said Saturday that it had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces, with a few fighters remaining in the Azovstal metallurgical plant, Reuters reports.

  • "The entire urban area of ​​Mariupol has been completely cleared ... remnants of the Ukrainian group are currently completely blockaded on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant," the ministry said.
  • There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the statement by the Russian ministry, Reuters notes.

