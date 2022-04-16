Zelensky: Negotiations would end if Mariupol fighters are killed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that negotiations with Russia would come to a halt if the Ukrainians defending the port city of Mariupol are killed, the Washington Post reports.

Driving the news: "The destruction of all our boys in Mariupol" could "[put an end] to any format of negotiations," Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian media, per the Post.

Cease-fire and peace negotiations ended after airstrikes in cities such as Bucha and Borodyanka, an area northwest of Kyiv, earlier this month.

"There could be 10 Borodyankas there," Zelensky said of Mariupol.

What he's saying: "I believe this is a big mistake if they definitely want to end the war as they say," Zelensky said.

"This is a dead end because … we aren’t bartering using our territories and people. And we understand that the talks are needed to defend our country and end the war."

The big picture: Zelensky's remarks come as Russia's defense ministry said Saturday that it had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces, with a few fighters remaining in the Azovstal metallurgical plant, Reuters reports.

"The entire urban area of ​​Mariupol has been completely cleared ... remnants of the Ukrainian group are currently completely blockaded on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant," the ministry said.

There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the statement by the Russian ministry, Reuters notes.

