Skip to main content
17 mins ago - World

In photos: Inside Mariupol as Russian forces close in

Rebecca Falconer
A view of damage in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on April 17.
Damaged vehicles and buildings in Mariupol, southeastern Ukraine, on April 17. The city's mayor estimates over 10,000 people have died during Russian forces' siege of the city. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian forces on Sunday resisted demands by Russia's defense ministry to "lay down their arms and surrender" Mariupol or face elimination or face being "eliminated."

The big picture: Mariupol has endured heavy shelling since the invasion began on Feb. 24. Russian forces have been encircling the key strategic port city for weeks. They claimed Saturday they now control its urban areas. But Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told ABC Sunday the city "has not fallen" and Ukrainian troops "will fight to the end."

A view of damage in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on April 17.
People in the area of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists on April 17. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Military equipment near in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on April 17.
Russian forces near Mariupol. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A view of damaged buildings in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on April 17.
Damaged buildings in an area of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on April 17. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
People sit outdoors in Mariupol, April 14.
Mariupol residents on April 14. Photo: Victor/Xinhua via Getty Images
An aerial view taken on April 12, 2022, shows the city of Mariupol, during Russia's military invasion.
An aerial view of Mariupol on April 12, as Russian forces intensified attacks. Photo: Andrey Bordulin/AFP via Getty Images
People walk down an avenue of Mariupol on April 12, 2022, as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city.
People walk down a Mariupol street on April 12. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images
This picture taken from the Mariupol drama theater, bombed last March 16, shows the central avenue of Mariupol on April 12.
This picture taken from the Mariupol theater, bombed last month, shows the central avenue of Mariupol on April 12. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images
Go deeper