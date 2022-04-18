In photos: Inside Mariupol as Russian forces close in
Ukrainian forces on Sunday resisted demands by Russia's defense ministry to "lay down their arms and surrender" Mariupol or face elimination or face being "eliminated."
The big picture: Mariupol has endured heavy shelling since the invasion began on Feb. 24. Russian forces have been encircling the key strategic port city for weeks. They claimed Saturday they now control its urban areas. But Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told ABC Sunday the city "has not fallen" and Ukrainian troops "will fight to the end."