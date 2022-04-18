Ukrainian forces on Sunday resisted demands by Russia's defense ministry to "lay down their arms and surrender" Mariupol or face elimination or face being "eliminated."

The big picture: Mariupol has endured heavy shelling since the invasion began on Feb. 24. Russian forces have been encircling the key strategic port city for weeks. They claimed Saturday they now control its urban areas. But Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told ABC Sunday the city "has not fallen" and Ukrainian troops "will fight to the end."

People in the area of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists on April 17. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian forces near Mariupol. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Damaged buildings in an area of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on April 17. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mariupol residents on April 14. Photo: Victor/Xinhua via Getty Images

An aerial view of Mariupol on April 12, as Russian forces intensified attacks. Photo: Andrey Bordulin/AFP via Getty Images

People walk down a Mariupol street on April 12. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images