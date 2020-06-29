15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Twitch temporarily bans Trump's channel for hateful content

Photo Illustration by Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitch, the live-streaming service owned by Amazon, said Monday it issued a temporary suspension of President Trump’s channel "for comments made on stream," but that "the offending content has been removed," according to a spokesperson.

Why it matters: It's the latest major tech company to take action against one of the president's accounts for hate speech or conduct.

Details: Twitch said that President Trump's channel broadcast two videos recently with speeches that violate its rules against hateful conduct.

  1. From a 2016 campaign rally, recently rebroadcast on Twitch: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting. And it only makes common sense. It only makes common sense. They’re sending us not the right people.” 
  2. From Trump's June 20 Tulsa Rally: “Hey, it’s 1 o’clock in the morning and a very tough, I’ve used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do. And you call 911 and they say, “I’m sorry, this number’s no longer working.” By the way, you have many cases like that, many, many, many. Whether it’s a young woman, an old woman, a young man or an old man and you’re sleeping.”

Between the lines: Twitch said it informed the president's team when it launched its channel last year that all accounts, including politicians, must follow its rules.

  • Twitch's rules ban hateful content, which the platform defines as "any content or activity that promotes, encourages, or facilitates discrimination, denigration, objectification, harassment, or violence based on race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability or serious medical condition or veteran status."

The big picture: The news of Twitch's decision broke at the same time as Reddit announced that it is banning the controversial subreddit forum r/The_Donald, one of the company's largest political communities and a longstanding hub of support for President Trump.

  • Reddit also banned 2000 other subreddit groups and users that violate new content policies aimed at hate speech.
  • Twitch and Reddit are the latest social media platforms, in the wake of George Floyd's death and the ensuing protests, to take action against Trump or his supporters for violating rules or misleading users.

Social media takes on world leaders

Axios
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 10,195,680 — Total deaths: 502,802 — Total recoveries — 5,169,421Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,564,163 — Total deaths: 125,928 — Total recoveries: 685,164 — Total tested: 30,988,013Map.
  3. Public health: Jacksonville, home of August GOP convention, issues public face mask requirement — HHS secures 500,000 doses of remdesivir.
  4. Congress: Pelosi extends House's remote voting period until Aug. 18 — Clyburn says House coronavirus committee won't recognize members who don't wear masks.
Fadel Allassan
8 mins ago - World

AP: China engaged in campaign of forced birth control against Uighurs

Photo: Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

The Chinese government is engaging in a sweeping campaign of forced birth control and sterilization on Uighurs and other minorities that is "far more widespread and systematic" than was previously known, according to an AP investigation published Monday.

Why it matters: The draconian effort, which has been carried out in the western region of Xinjiang over the past four years, has been described by some experts as "demographic genocide." It coincides with years of restrictions and human rights abuses against Uighurs and other majority-Muslim ethnic groups in China under the authoritarian leadership of Xi Jinping.

Jacob Knutson
52 mins ago - Health

Jacksonville issues public face mask requirement

A statue of a jogger with a face mask in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Jacksonville, Florida, announced Monday that it would require the use of face masks indoors and in public to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Why it matters: The Republican National Committee relocated the main events of its August convention, including President Trump's acceptance speech, to the city after a battle with North Carolina's government about restrictions on the event in Charlotte.

