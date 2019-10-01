President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee said they raised $125 million in the third quarter of 2019, setting a new presidential fundraising record, with more than $156 million cash on hand, AP reports.

Context: Former President Obama and the Democratic National Committee raised approximately $70 million for his re-election campaign in 2011's third quarter. "Trump is going to have more resources to deploy earlier and more aggressively than any candidate in history," Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior adviser to Obama, tweeted in response to the news on Tuesday.