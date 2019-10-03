Joe Biden's campaign said on Thursday it has raised $15.2 million in Q3, setting the former vice president in 3rd place among the 2020 Democrats who have released their totals thus far.

The state of play: Sen. Bernie Sanders currently leads all 2020 Democrats in Q3 fundraising with $25.3 million, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg with $19.1 million. President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee recently said they raised a whopping $125 million for Q3, setting a new presidential fundraising record.