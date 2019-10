By the numbers: The campaign says it has nearly $10 million on hand and has raised $35.5 million overall from more than 850,000 individual contributions. The average donation was $34.

What's next: The campaign says it plans to double its number of organizers in Iowa and South Carolina in October and November, respectively.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Harris raised $19.1 million.