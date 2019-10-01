Bernie Sanders' campaign says it raised $25.3 million in Q3

Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign said Wednesday that it raised $25.3 million in 2019's third quarter from 1.4 million donations.

The big picture: Sanders is the first 2020 candidate to reach 1 million individual donors, highlighting the power of grassroots donations that continue to propel him in the 2020 race. His campaign maintains a fundraising advantage thanks to the massive donor list Sanders built during his 2016 presidential run.