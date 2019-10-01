Bernie Sanders' campaign says it raised $25.3 million in Q3

Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign said Wednesday that it raised $25.3 million in 2019's third quarter from 1.4 million donations.
The big picture: Sanders is the first 2020 candidate to reach 1 million individual donors, highlighting the power of grassroots donations that continue to propel him in the 2020 race. His campaign maintains a fundraising advantage thanks to the massive donor list Sanders built during his 2016 presidential run.
By the numbers: Sanders' numbers are up nearly $7 million from Q2, when he raised $18 million.
- Sanders' campaign says the average donation was $18.07.
- The campaign has raised $61.5 million since its February launch.
What to watch: Sanders was one of the first 2020 heavyweights to release his Q3 numbers.
- It's the biggest quarter from a 2020 Democrat so far in the race, but he might not end up leading the pack — as his main progressive rival, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, is riding a wave of poll momentum.