Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Thursday became the first 2020 contender to announce reaching 1 million individual donors, according to Politico.

Why it matters: Donor sourcing is a hot-button issue for Democrats, with several progressive candidates opting to only accept grassroots donations during the primary. Sanders' campaign staff said he pledged not to accept high-dollar contributions into the general election as well, should he get the Party nomination.