Pete Buttigieg's 2020 campaign says it raised $19.1 million during the 2019's third quarter, down from its $24.8 million Q2 haul.

The state of play: While Buttigieg's third-quarter fundraising solidifies his place among the upper tier of 2020 candidates, he comes in behind Bernie Sanders, whose campaign says it raised $25.3 million over the same timeframe.