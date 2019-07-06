How Buttigieg is spending his Q2 fundraising haul

Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign raised $24.8 million in the second quarter of the year, and is using the cash to grow his previously lean on-the-ground operations, reports Politico.
Why it matters: The boost in funds comes at an important time as Buttigieg's staff plays catch up with rivals' campaigns in early voting states. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) built a robust ground operations months ago, per Politico. Buttigieg also needs to find a way to connect with black Democrats — many of whom are wary of him following a police shooting in South Bend, Ind., says AP.
- Since announcing his candidacy, the Indiana mayor concentrated on media, travel and fundraising efforts.
- Buttigieg added 30 organizers at the end of June to what was previously a team of just 4. There are plans to grow the campaign staff to 300 people by Labor Day, sources shared with Politico.
The big picture: David Axelrod, a campaign strategist for former President Obama, says Buttigieg's fundraising numbers show he's able to "sustain himself in the race," notes Politico. But Buttigieg's position among nearly 2 dozen candidates will depend on how he spends the money.
Go deeper: