Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet's 2020 campaign says it raised $2.1 million during 2019's third quarter, reports CNN.

Why it matters: Bennet's Q3 total is likely to rank near the bottom of the 2020 Democratic field, and it's lower than his second-quarter haul of $2.8 million. Still, Bennet told CNN that there's "no doubt" he'll stay in the race through Iowa and New Hampshire given what his spokeswoman called a "lean, sting campaign."

