Michael Bennet's campaign says it raised $2.8 million in Q2

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet's 2020 presidential campaign said it raised $2.8 million during the second quarter of 2019, reports Politico.

Why it matters: Bennet's haul is far behind the Democratic heavy-hitters who have announced their second-quarter totals — Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $18 million and Mayor Pete Buttigieg pulled in $24.8 million. However, it's worth noting that Bennet announced his candidacy on May 2, meaning he lost a full month of second-quarter fundraising, and still managed to beat the Q1 totals of other rivals, like Julián Castro and fellow Coloradan John Hickenlooper.

