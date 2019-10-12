Beto O'Rourke campaign says it raised $4.5 million in Q3

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke's campaign said on Friday that it raised $4.5 million in Q3, which puts the candidate in the bottom rung of 2020 Democrats' fundraising for the quarter.

The state of play: Sen. Bernie Sanders currently leads all 2020 Democrats in Q3 fundraising with $25.3 million, followed by Elizabeth Warren with $24.6 million, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg with $19.1 million. President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee recently said they raised a whopping $125 million for Q3, setting a new presidential fundraising record.