Trump tests positive for coronavirus

President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, his doctor confirmed late Thursday.

Why it matters: The president is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines.

What they're saying: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted.

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted: "As too many Americans have done this year, @POTUS & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

The state of play: The statement comes hours after it was revealed that Hope Hicks, one of the president's closest aides, tested positive for the virus. Hicks traveled with Trump on Air Force One to and from Tuesday's presidential debate. She also accompanied Trump to his Minnesota rally on Wednesday.

Where it stands: Trump joins the ranks of several of his counterparts around the globe to have contracted COVID-19, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized in April.

The big picture: Trump has been criticized for holding large rallies that violate social distancing guidelines through much of the pandemic, and for refusing to wear a mask in many public appearances.

