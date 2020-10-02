Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, his doctor confirmed late Thursday.

Why it matters: The president is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines.

What they're saying: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted.

  • First Lady Melania Trump tweeted: "As too many Americans have done this year, @POTUS & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

The state of play: The statement comes hours after it was revealed that Hope Hicks, one of the president's closest aides, tested positive for the virus. Hicks traveled with Trump on Air Force One to and from Tuesday's presidential debate. She also accompanied Trump to his Minnesota rally on Wednesday.

Where it stands: Trump joins the ranks of several of his counterparts around the globe to have contracted COVID-19, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized in April.

The big picture: Trump has been criticized for holding large rallies that violate social distancing guidelines through much of the pandemic, and for refusing to wear a mask in many public appearances.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 34,137,200 — Total deaths: 1,017,083 — Total recoveries: 23,712,268Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 7,273,943 — Total deaths: 207,743 — Total recoveries: 2,840,747 — Total tests: 104,845,628Map.
  3. Politics: House passes revised $2.2 trillion stimulus bill — Biden to expand voter outreach with in-person canvassing amid pandemic.
  4. Health: Health officials urge flu shots, warning of "twindemic" with COVID-19 — Coronavirus infections rise in 25 states.
  5. Business: Remdesivir is good business for Gilead — Amazon says over 19,800 employees contracted coronavirus — Doomsday has arrived for tens of thousands of workers.
9 hours ago - Health

Pfizer CEO: COVID-19 vaccine development is "moving at the speed of science"

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourl speaking in New York City in 2019. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told employees in a letter Thursday that he is disappointed his company's coronavirus vaccine was politicized during this week’s presidential debate, adding that campaign rhetoric about the outbreak and vaccine development is “undercutting public confidence," according to AP and CNBC.

Why it matters: President Trump accused pharmaceutical companies of slowing their COVID-19 vaccine development to hurt him politically at Tuesday's debate, claiming the U.S. is "weeks away from a vaccine," per Stat News.

Oct 1, 2020 - Health

CDC: 3,689 COVID-19 or coronavirus-like cases found on cruise ships in U.S.

Cruise Ships docked in April at the port at Marina Long Beach due to a no-sail order in Long Beach, in California. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

There have been at least 3,689 COVID-19 or coronavirus-like illness cases on cruise ships in U.S. waters, "in addition to at least 41 reported deaths," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late Wednesday.

Driving the news: The CDC released the data from the period of March 1 through Sept. 29 in an emailed statement confirming the extension of a no-sail order for cruise ships through Oct. 31, as first reported by Axios' Jonathan Swan on Tuesday in his article revealing CDC director Robert Redfield was overruled in a push to extend the order into 2021.

