Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

The White House confirmed on Thursday that a member of the U.S. Navy who serves as one of President Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reports.

Why it matters: Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both tested negative after being told about their potential exposure, but the episode illustrates how close the virus can get to the president even with precautions in place.

The big picture: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued at a press briefing Wednesday that the notion of every American frequently being tested for the virus is "simply nonsensical."

However, the White House's method of contact tracing and rapid testing with its 15-minute Abbott Labs test in order to protect Trump and Pence is precisely what many experts say could allow life to return to normal if executed at scale.

The problem remains that the U.S. still has limited testing capacity, and that testing is generally reserved for vulnerable Americans and those who present symptoms.

Go deeper: White House unveils coronavirus testing plan