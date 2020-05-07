2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The White House confirmed on Thursday that a member of the U.S. Navy who serves as one of President Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reports.

Why it matters: Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both tested negative after being told about their potential exposure, but the episode illustrates how close the virus can get to the president even with precautions in place.

The big picture: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued at a press briefing Wednesday that the notion of every American frequently being tested for the virus is "simply nonsensical."

  • However, the White House's method of contact tracing and rapid testing with its 15-minute Abbott Labs test in order to protect Trump and Pence is precisely what many experts say could allow life to return to normal if executed at scale.
  • The problem remains that the U.S. still has limited testing capacity, and that testing is generally reserved for vulnerable Americans and those who present symptoms.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in California jump 4.5% amid testing surge

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California saw a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases of 2,603 on Wednesday as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) reported that the state has conducted 100,000 tests over the course of three days.

The big picture: The number of daily tests is at half the capacity Newsom said he wants as California moves ahead with plans to reopen retail businesses, like clothing and bookstores, for curbside service on Friday. Some beaches are also reopening soon with proper public health precautions.

Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Where the virus is spreading fastest

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, U.S. Census Bureau. Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

In addition to keeping an eye on the tragic, and climbing, numbers of total coronavirus cases and deaths across the U.S., it's important to watch how those trends are playing out over time at the state level.

Why it matters: Rising, or falling, numbers of cases is one of the key metrics for determining where mitigation efforts are working and when the economy can begin to reopen.

