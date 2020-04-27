President Trump unveiled two new documents at Monday's coronavirus press briefing — a coronavirus "testing overview" and "testing blueprint" — that lay out how the administration plans to work with state governments and the private sector to expand testing, viewed as critical to reopening the economy.

Why it matters: Governors have urged the federal government to be more involved in expanding testing and coordinating a national strategy, but it’s unclear whether these new documents will allay their concerns.

Details: The "testing overview" lays out three stages that address testing — "launch," "scale," and "support opening up again."

The first two stages summarize steps that the administration has already taken, while the third stage details a plan for the federal government to "coordinate with governors to support testing plans and rapid response programs."

The document also notes that continued support from the federal government will include:

Expedited regulatory approvals from tests and testing equipment

Research and development of diagnostic tests

Updated procedural guidance

Key line: The overview makes clear that the federal government will act as a "supplier of last resort" when it comes to testing.

