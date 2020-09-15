Xtreme Manufacturing was hit with a $3,000 fine Monday from the city of Henderson, Nevada, for hosting an indoor rally for President Trump over the weekend.

Why it matters: The indoor rally was Trump's first since June. The city of Henderson warned Xtreme Manufacturing prior to the event that they would be fined for hosting a large number of people.

Trump told the mostly maskless crowd the U.S. "will very easy defeat" the virus. "We are not shutting the country again," Trump said. "A shutdown would destroy the lives and dreams of millions Americans."

What they're saying: "During the event, a compliance officer observed six violations of the directives and the City's Business Operations Division has issued a Business License Notice of Violation to Xtreme Manufacturing and assessed a penalty of $3,000," the City of Henderson said in a statement to news outlets.

The other side: The Trump campaign said every individual had their temperature checked before the rally, and was provided with masks they were encouraged to wear.

Trump has yet to address the fine, and his campaign and Xtreme Manufacturing did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Trump tweeted late Monday, "We had great rallies this past weekend, after the Governor of Nevada worked very hard to cancel all of our venues. Despite the fact that he controls the state, he failed, but would have rather done rally outside.

"Can you imagine this man is in charge of the Ballots in Nevada!? Not fair," he added, before complaining, without any evidence: "Rigged Election!"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with Trump's Twitter comments.