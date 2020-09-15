Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump rally site fined $3,000 for violating Nevada's coronavirus guidelines

President Trump during a campaign event at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson, Nevada, on Sunday. Only those behind Trump in the stands were required to wear masks, AP notes. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Xtreme Manufacturing was hit with a $3,000 fine Monday from the city of Henderson, Nevada, for hosting an indoor rally for President Trump over the weekend.

Why it matters: The indoor rally was Trump's first since June. The city of Henderson warned Xtreme Manufacturing prior to the event that they would be fined for hosting a large number of people.

  • Trump told the mostly maskless crowd the U.S. "will very easy defeat" the virus. "We are not shutting the country again," Trump said. "A shutdown would destroy the lives and dreams of millions Americans."

What they're saying: "During the event, a compliance officer observed six violations of the directives and the City's Business Operations Division has issued a Business License Notice of Violation to Xtreme Manufacturing and assessed a penalty of $3,000," the City of Henderson said in a statement to news outlets.

The other side: The Trump campaign said every individual had their temperature checked before the rally, and was provided with masks they were encouraged to wear.

  • Trump has yet to address the fine, and his campaign and Xtreme Manufacturing did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.
  • Trump tweeted late Monday, "We had great rallies this past weekend, after the Governor of Nevada worked very hard to cancel all of our venues. Despite the fact that he controls the state, he failed, but would have rather done rally outside.
  • "Can you imagine this man is in charge of the Ballots in Nevada!? Not fair," he added, before complaining, without any evidence: "Rigged Election!"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with Trump's Twitter comments.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump holds indoor Nevada rally in defiance of state coronavirus rules

President Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign event at Xtreme Manufacturing on Sunday in Henderson, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President Trump insisted the U.S. was "making the last turn" against the coronavirus as he held his first fully indoor rally since June in Nevada against state regulations and his administration's pandemic health guidelines, AP notes.

The big picture: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) tweeted that Trump's actions were "shameful, dangerous and irresponsible." Trump told the mostly maskless crowd the U.S. "will very easy defeat" the virus. "We are not shutting the country again," Trump said. "A shutdown would destroy the lives and dreams of millions Americans."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top HHS spokesperson accuses government scientists of "sedition" against Trump

Michael Caputo in Washington, D.C. in May 2018. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Health and Human Services spokesperson Michael Caputo baselessly accused career scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday of gathering a "resistance unit" for "sedition" against President Trump, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: House Democrats are launching an investigation into allegations that Trump's political appointees — including Caputo, a former member of the Trump campaign with no scientific background — pressured CDC officials "to block the publication of accurate scientific reports" on the coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated Sep 14, 2020 - Health

Trump to Woodward: "Nothing more could have been done" on coronavirus

Journalist Bob Woodward opened up to CBS' News' "60 Minutes" in an interview airing Sunday on the moment in August when President Trump told him, "nothing more could have been done" on the coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump made the remarks, recorded by Woodward and broadcast by CBS, during one of their final interviews, as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 was surging. "Does he remember what he told me, back in February, about it's more deadly than the flu?" Woodward said, in reference to an earlier interview with Trump on the virus' dangers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow