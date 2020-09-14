10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump holds indoor Nevada rally in defiance of state coronavirus rules

President Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign event at Xtreme Manufacturing on Sunday in Henderson, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President Trump insisted the U.S. was "making the last turn" against the coronavirus as he held his first fully indoor rally since June in Nevada against state regulations and his administration's pandemic health guidelines, AP notes.

The big picture: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) tweeted that Trump's actions were "shameful, dangerous and irresponsible." Trump told the mostly maskless crowd the U.S. "will very easy defeat" the virus. "We are not shutting the country again," Trump said. "A shutdown would destroy the lives and dreams of millions Americans."

By the numbers: Nevada has limited gatherings to 50 people in response to the virus, which has killed more than 194,000 people and over 3.5 million have tested positive for the virus in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins.

Of note: While many attendees at the Henderson, Nevada, event didn't wear face coverings, those right behind Trump in the stands, "whose images would end up on TV," were required to wear masks, AP notes.

  • Following Trump's last rally, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, health official said the event "more than likely" contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases.
  • Among those in attendance was former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who died of COVID-19 weeks later. It's unclear whether he contracted the virus at Trump's rally.

What they're saying: "If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States," a Trump campaign official told NBC.

Rashaan Ayesh
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to host indoor rally in Nevada, likely violating mass gathering rules

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump plans to hold a fully indoor rally, where thousands are expected, for the first time in three months on Sunday in Henderson, Nevada, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The rally, which will be held at an Xtreme Manufacturing facility, is expected to violate Nevada's restrictions on gatherings of 50 or more people.

Axios
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inslee calls on Americans to vote out those who "downplay" climate change

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the primary way Americans can combat misinformation about the wildfires ravaging the West Coast is to vote out "any politician like Donald Trump who has downplayed climate change."

Why it matters: Trump is a climate skeptic who has weakened environmental regulations and began the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. At a rally in Nevada on Saturday night, Trump insisted that the fires were "about forest management."

Ursula Perano
Sep 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pence backs out of Montana fundraiser hosted by QAnon supporters

Vice President Mike Pence. Photo: Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will no longer attend a Trump re-election fundraiser in Bozeman, Montana that's being hosted by QAnon backers, the campaign told AP on Saturday.

Why it matters: The administration has done little to distance itself from the QAnon conspiracy theory, which purports that an elite ring of cannibals and pedophiles runs the deep state. When asked about QAnon last month, Trump said he understands its supporters "like me very much" and they are people who "love America."

