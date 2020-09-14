President Trump insisted the U.S. was "making the last turn" against the coronavirus as he held his first fully indoor rally since June in Nevada against state regulations and his administration's pandemic health guidelines, AP notes.

The big picture: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) tweeted that Trump's actions were "shameful, dangerous and irresponsible." Trump told the mostly maskless crowd the U.S. "will very easy defeat" the virus. "We are not shutting the country again," Trump said. "A shutdown would destroy the lives and dreams of millions Americans."

By the numbers: Nevada has limited gatherings to 50 people in response to the virus, which has killed more than 194,000 people and over 3.5 million have tested positive for the virus in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins.

Of note: While many attendees at the Henderson, Nevada, event didn't wear face coverings, those right behind Trump in the stands, "whose images would end up on TV," were required to wear masks, AP notes.

Following Trump's last rally, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, health official said the event "more than likely" contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Among those in attendance was former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who died of COVID-19 weeks later. It's unclear whether he contracted the virus at Trump's rally.

What they're saying: "If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States," a Trump campaign official told NBC.